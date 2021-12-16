Tata Motors' bus brand Starbus crosses 1 lakh units cumulative sales mark

-
-
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Thursday said its bus brand Starbus has crossed the 1 lakh units cumulative sales milestone.
The Starbus platform is available in varied configurations to suit a host of applications like staff and school transportation. It is also available as an electric bus and has been successfully running in several cities across India, the company said in a statement.
Tata Motors Vice-President (Product Line- Buses) Rohit Srivastava said, "The Tata Starbus has proved to be the most versatile bus in the industry offering a luxury travel experience in the staff transportation application and safe and reliable travel as a school bus."
It has become one of the strongest brands in the commercial vehicle industry and an integral part of India's transportation sector, he added.
With the Starbus, Tata Motors had introduced the original equipment manufacturer-built bus concept in India, the company said.
