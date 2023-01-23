JUST IN
Goyal asks businesses to adopt sustainable, green approach in practices
Zomato stops 10-minute food delivery offering, CEO announces 800 job posts
Bharat Biotech starts voluntary recall of rabies vaccine after batch theft
Women's IPL teams auction: BCCI set for another Rs 4,000 crore windfall
Pine Labs acquires enterprise platform from Saluto Wellness for unknown sum
Trade body calls for cheaper land rates to set up industries in Rajasthan
Coal India arm MCL to set up Rs 12,000-crore power plant in Odisha
TaMo, ICICI Bank tie up to offer financing solutions to its EV dealers
'Apple looks to scale up manufacturing in India', says Piyush Goyal
Hit hard by Microsoft layoffs, Halo developer says franchise 'here to stay'
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Axis Bank Q3 net jumps 62% YoY to Rs 5,853 cr on robust interest income
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE, termination of ADS programme

The ADS holders can surrender their ADSs to the Depositary in exchange for the underlying ordinary shares of the company at any time on or prior to July 24, 2023

Topics
Tata Motors | Delisting

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Motors, Tata
Starting on or about July 25, 2023, the Depositary may sell the then remaining ordinary shares held on deposit upon the terms described in the notice of termination of ADS facility as provided for in the deposit agreement, it said

Tata Motors on Monday said the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares, representing ordinary shares, from the New York Stock Exchange will become effective close of trading on January 23, 2023.

After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

The ADS holders can surrender their ADSs to the Depositary in exchange for the underlying ordinary shares of the company at any time on or prior to July 24, 2023, it added.

Starting on or about July 25, 2023, the Depositary may sell the then remaining ordinary shares held on deposit upon the terms described in the notice of termination of ADS facility as provided for in the deposit agreement, it said.

"The above action has no impact on the current listing status or trading of the company's equity shares on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in India," it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata Motors

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 21:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.