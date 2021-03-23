Tata Motors continues association with IPL for fourth straight year

-
Tata Motors on Tuesday said its flagship SUV Safari will be the official partner for the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, continuing its association with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the fourth consecutive year.
As the tournament returns to India this year, the company is looking forward to leveraging this prestigious platform to showcase and drive engagement for the recently launched all new Safari, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The IPL begins on April 9 in Chennai and will be played across six major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, followed by the finals being played in Ahmedabad.
"We are working on innovative plans to garner the viewers' attention, as they tune in from across the country to support their teams. We are positive to drive tremendous value from this association and hope to share the joy of celebrating our favourite sport and cricket league with the fans yet again," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) Head - Marketing Vivek Srivatsa noted.
As the official partner, the automaker will showcase the new Safari across the host stadia in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.
"We are looking forward to Tata Motors continuing their association for this year's VIVO IPL with their latest launch the all-new Tata Safari. Tata Motors has been the official partner of the tournament since 2018 and our relationship with them continues to grow stronger with each passing year," IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel said.
Over the three seasons, IPL has witnessed the company's efforts to make the tournament exciting for their customers as well as for the fans through a variety of initiatives at the tournament venues, he added.
