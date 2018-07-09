Tata Motors-owned JLR sold 52,049 units in June, saw 0.9% growth

-
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 0.9 per cent increase in global sales at 52,049 units in June against 51,591 units in the same month last year.
Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in June were at 16,328 units, a growth of 6.41 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Land Rover range sales declined by 1.5 per cent to 35,721 units in June 2018, it added.
"Land Rover sales declined slightly in June as China waited for the welcome reduction in import tariffs as of July. This was largely offset by increases in sales in the UK, the US and our overseas region," Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.
Jaguar Land Rover total retail sales in first quarter of this fiscal were at 145,510 units, up 5.9 per cent year-on-year.
