Tata Motors to start deliveries of electric cargo 4-w Ace from Sept qtr

will commence deliveries of India’s first electric cargo four-wheeler EV Ace from the September quarter as it seeks to tap into the burgeoning demand for sustainable last mile delivery vehicles by e-commerce . The prices of the electrified version of the Ace, the sub-one tonne offering launched in 2005, will be revealed at the time of the commercial launch.

The flagship took the wraps off the model on Thursday and signed an agreement with a clutch of e-commerce including Amazon, Big Basket, City Link, DOT, Flipkart, LetsTransport, MoEVing and Yelo EV. Cumulatively, it has bagged an order for 39,000 units from these for the ACE EV.

“Sustainable mobility is a trend as well as an imperative and is irreversible. It’s a global mega trend. At the at and in particular, we have embraced this fully and made it into a business model that integrates sustainability as one of the key pillars,” N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons said at the unveiling.

The Ace has been a category creator and the company is deeply encouraged by the interest the EV version has generated. will continue to engage and build e-cargo solutions not only on ACE platform but also in other categories, said Chandra.

The EV Ace is the company’s first offering in the cargo segment. Tata Motors has sold close to 645 electric buses running across nine cities. Cumulatively, these buses have done 34 million kilometres, said Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors.

The EV model will “mark a new beginning in the CV business of Tata Motors,” said Wagh, who was instrumental in developing the Ace 17 years ago, a model that in many ways revolutionised the last mile delivery segment.

Based on the company’s EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled certified range of 154 kilometres, the EV ACE claims to offer a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime and is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure highest cargo volume of 208 ft³ and grade-ability of 22 per cent allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions. The Ace EV’s container is made of light-weight, durable materials to meet the requirements of e-commerce logistics.