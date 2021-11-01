Tata Motors total sales increase 30% to 67,829 units in October

-
Tata Motors said its total wholesales increased by 30 per cent to 67,829 units in October as compared with the same period last year.
The company's total dispatches in October 2020 stood at 52,132 units.
The company's domestic sales increased by 31 per cent to 65,151 units in October as compared to the same month last year.
The company had dispatched 49,669 units in October 2020.
The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 33,925 units in October, up 44 per cent as compared to 23,617 units in the same month last year.
Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 31,226 units, up 20 per cent from 26,052 units in October 2020, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
