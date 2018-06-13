JUST IN
Tata Motors unveils anniversary edition Tigor Buzz priced at Rs 568,000

While the petrol option is priced at Rs 568,000, the diesel version is tagged at Rs 657,000 (ex showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata Tigor Buzz, Tata limited edition Tigor
Tata Tigor Buzz. Photo: Tata Motors official website

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched an anniversary edition of its compact sedan Tigor priced at Rs 558,000 and Rs 657,000.

The limited edition Tigor Buzz will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options and will be equipped with manual transmission and is based on the XT variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

While the petrol option is priced at Rs 568,000, the diesel version is tagged at Rs 657,000 (ex showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Motors Head Marketing, Sales and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, SN Barman said, "Marking a successful year today, with robust demand since its launch, it (Tigor) has helped us post a month on month growth."

Barman further said, "We look forward to the Tigor Buzz to be a step ahead towards extending this growth and customer satisfaction.
First Published: Wed, June 13 2018. 14:50 IST

