JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

China's Goldstone-BYD may lose orders for 130 e-buses over subsidy issues
Business Standard

BMW India launches petrol variant of new X3 priced at Rs 5.69 million

The car is locally produced at the group's Chennai plant

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BMW

The vehicle is locally produced at the group's Chennai plant, BMW India said in a statement.German luxury car maker BMW today launched petrol variant of its all-new X3 sports utility vehicle priced at Rs 56.9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

Commenting on the launch, BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said,"With the launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option."

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X3 has a power of 252 hp and is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds, it said, adding the engine is mated with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new BMW X3 features advanced safety technologies such as attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold and side-impact protection among others, besides six airbags.
First Published: Tue, June 12 2018. 15:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements