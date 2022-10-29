JUST IN
Byju's laying off workers in Bengaluru HQ, says K'taka IT workers' union
General Motors temporarily suspends Twitter advertising after Musk takeover
Musk takes a $10 bn hit to his net worth after finalising Twitter deal
Elon Musk to form a council to advise on lifting any Twitter bans
Want to see business plan to tackle arrears, issues: Centre asks Voda Idea
Loans to arms had Rs 1,755-crore impact on Reliance Capital in FY20: Audit
ArcelorMittal looks to supply steel for proposed bullet train project
Hindusthan National Glass lenders vote in favour of AGI Greenpac's plan
Maruti Suzuki's Q2 suggests a big bounce for auto sector stocks
JSW Energy Q2 net up 37% to Rs 466 cr; Parth Jindal joins board
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Crypto exchange Binance creating team to help Twitter with things like bots
Business Standard

Tata plans to borrow Rs 15,000 crore for Air India's working capital

The money will be used to cover day-to-day air operations and losses, refurbish the fleet, pay aircraft rentals and overhaul IT operations, according to sources

Topics
Tata | Air India | fund raising

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Tata
Photo: Bloomberg

The Tata group is in discussions with banks to acquire working capital loans of approximately Rs 15,000 crore for Air India, the airline it purchased from the government last year and is making a valiant effort to revive it, reported The Economic Times.

According to a person with knowledge of the matter, the funds will be used to cover daily air operations and losses, for restoring the fleet, paying for aircraft rentals, and overhauling IT systems.

According to another source, the loan will have a three-year term with an annual reset of between 7.5 and 8 per cent.

Last year, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Bank of Baroda provided a Rs 23,000 crore, unrated, unsecured loan to Talace, a Tata Sons company that won the bid for Air India, at a rate of 4.25 per cent. At the end of January, the loan is due for renewal.

According to a bank official, rising interest rates and a lack of liquidity in the system will increase borrowing costs. The Reserve Bank of India website lists 6.91 per cent as the cut-off for 364-day Treasury Bills.

Tata Sons, through Talace, won the bid to purchase Air India for Rs 18,000 crore in October last year. About 69 years after the government nationalised the airline in August 1953, it took the ownership of the carrier in January this year.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tata

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 13:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.