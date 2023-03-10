JUST IN
Natural stones firm Global Surfaces sets IPO price at Rs 133-140 per share
HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as it new MD & CEO; Sanjiv Mehta to retire
HUL board names Rohit Jawa next MD & CEO, to succeed Sanjiv Mehta
Boeing, GMR Aero Technic to set up freighter conversion line in India
AirAsia integrates pilot flight duty logbook with DGCA's eGCA platform
Marksans Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic version of Famotidine tablets
Deloitte hires nearly 50,000 professionals in 3 years, doubles workforce
Natco launches additional strengths of generic version of Revlimid in US
IIT Kanpur licenses gene therapy technology to Reliance Life Sciences
Boeing to set up freight conversion facility in India amid growing demand
You are here: Home » Companies » News
HUL appoints Rohit Jawa as it new MD & CEO; Sanjiv Mehta to retire
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Natural stones firm Global Surfaces sets IPO price at Rs 133-140 per share

Global Surfaces Ltd, which is into processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz, on Friday said it has set a price band of Rs 133-140 a share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Topics
initial public offerings IPOs | IPOs | Indian stock markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Top-IPOs-2023
Top-IPOs-2023

Global Surfaces Ltd, which is into processing natural stones and manufacturing engineered quartz, on Friday said it has set a price band of Rs 133-140 a share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The initial share sale, which opens for subscription on March 13, will close on March 15, the company said in a statement.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale of up to 25.5 lakh equity shares by promoters -- Mayank Shah and Sweta Shah.

Funds raised through fresh issuance will be used for setting up the company's proposed facility -- Global Surfaces FZE -- in Dubai.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to fetch Rs 155 crore from the IPO.

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on initial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 17:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.