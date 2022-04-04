Tata Power Renewables commissions 300MW solar plant in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
High cost, challenges: Why offshore wind energy potential remains untapped
Wind sector stares at cost surge amid supply glut: Industry experts
Inox Wind Energy gets shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 90 crore
India adds 6,530 MW solar, wind capacities during July 2020-June 2021: Rpt
Inox Wind loss narrowed to Rs 57.52 crore in July-September quarter
-
Tata Power arm Tata Power Renewables has commissioned a 300 MW solar plant in Dholera, Gujarat with the country's largest single-axis solar tracker system.
"Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd (TPREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned a 300 MW project in Dholera, Gujarat. It is India's largest single-axis solar tracker system," a company statement said.
The project will generate 774 MUs (million units) annually. Along with this, it will reduce approximately 704340 MT/year (tonnes per annum) of carbon emission.
The installation entails 873012 Monocrystalline PV Modules.
Despite the various COVID-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power's EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines.
Tata Power managed customized installation, based on the geographical locations and land conditions. The total area used for the installation is 1320 Acre divided into six different plots of 220 acres each.
The weather conditions at the site during the construction period were unpredictable due to very heavy rains leading to the 33 KV cable trench being submerged in water.
However, with the help of floaters, the execution team laid HT Cables at the location. Pre-cast ballasts were also used to lay power cables 500 mm above the ground, instead of conventional underground laying. Despite challenges like weather, machinery, and manpower movement, the project was commissioned successfully.
"Commissioning of India's largest single-axis solar tracker system of 300 MW Solar plant at Dholera in Gujarat within the set timelines is a proud moment for Tata Power. Our technical expertise and project execution skills will further solidify our position in the solar EPC space and help India lead the way in renewable energy growth," Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, said.
With the addition of 300 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will now be 3,400 MW with 2,468 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind. Tata Power's total Renewable capacity is 5,020 MW including 1,620 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU