Tata Power Solar receives letter of award to build GSECL project

Tata Power Solar has received a letter of award (LoA) to build 95 megawatt (MW) of solar photovoltaic project worth about Rs 460 crore for Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Ltd (GSECL).
"Tata Power Solar, India's largest integrated solar company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a letter of award (LoA) to build 95 MW of ground-mounted solar PV project for GSECL," according to a statement.
The project's order value is about Rs 460 crore (USD 63 million). The commercial operation date for this project is set for April 2022.
With this addition, the order pipeline of Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) stands at about 4.2 gigawatt peak (GWp) with a value of about Rs 12,500 crore, thereby cementing its position as India's leading solar EPC player for seventh year in a row among utility scale.
The company specialises in providing comprehensive EPC (engineering procurement and construction) solutions and also manufactures high-efficiency PV modules.
Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha in the statement said, "We are glad to announce this new win of large grid-based solar EPC contract from GSECL, a leading public sector undertaking... These orders are a motivation for us to continue focusing on delivering the best to our customers and live up to their expectations."
Over the years, TPSSL has been India's leading solar rooftop EPC player.
