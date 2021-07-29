Tata Power tops Crisil ESG scores for power companies in India

on Thursday said it has secured the highest score among its peers in the Indian in rating agency Crisil's recently launched environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores.

The company is committed to its vision to empower a billion lives through sustainable, affordable and innovative energy, and has fared well on all parameters scoring an impressive 67 out of 100, said in a statement.

It has scored 61 in environment, and 60 and 77 on social and governance parameters, respectively, it added.

This assessment was made voluntarily by Crisil and is based on publicly available information.

The adherence is Tata Power's core philosophy and drives its business strategy. It leads its way in the development of the company's clean energy portfolio, decides its social innovations and governance protocols, the company said.

As part of its 2.0 business plan, is focusing especially on the environmental pillar. It has taken decisions towards no coal-based expansion on the generation side, expansion of renewable footprints, and development of EV charging infrastructure in the country, among others, it added.

Crisil, in its recent report, announced the scores of 225 across 18 sectors in India factoring in their track record and disclosure standards.

It includes a relative pan-sectoral assessment of all material ESG parameters relevant in the Indian context and is based on information available in the public domain and third-party providers.

The scores are based on Crisil's proprietary framework and are assigned on a scale of 1-100, with 100 denoting best-in-class ESG performance. The current evaluation analyses three annual reporting cycles through fiscal 2020.

Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Praveer Sinha said, "It is a proud moment for us to achieve such high scores and to emerge as the leading ESG-focused company in the Indian We would like to thank Crisil for honouring our efforts."



Sinha added that these scores are a testament of the company's realigned business model with new ESG trends, which are niche as well as scalable, to harness sustainable growth.

Crisil, an S&P Global company, provides ratings, data, research, analytics, and solutions.

