Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches 'mask abhiyan' against Covid-19

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched 14-day 'mask abhiyan' as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus in view of rising cases and urged people to strictly follow the safety guidelines.
"The second wave of COVD-19 has started. This is why night curfews and restrictions have been imposed in many states of the country, but if we follow the COVID rules properly we can avoid situations like this in the state," he said.
"During the first wave of COVID-19, we had to take very tough steps. We were able to save many lives with the help of the people and panchayat representatives and the endless sacrifices of the COVID warriors. Due to frequent lockdowns and shutdowns people faced many problems," he added.
He said police and administration have been asked to impose double fine on those not wearing masks.
