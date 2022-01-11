Tata Teleservices opts for equity conversion; govt may get 9.5% stake

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Is the worst over for Vodafone Idea stock?
Analysts revise SBI target price post Q1, but Voda Idea overhang remains
-
Tata Teleservices on Tuesday said that it will opt for conversion of full amount of interest adjusted gross revenue dues (AGR) into equity. Following conversion, it is expected that the government will hold approximately 9.5% of the total outstanding shares of the telco, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company's decision comes on the same day when Vodafone Idea took a similar decision.
The Net Present Value (NPV) of this interest is expected to be approximately Rs 850 crore as per the telco, subject to confirmation by the DoT.
"The average price of the company’s shares at the relevant date of August 14, 2021 as per the calculation method provided in the DoT Communication works out to be approximately Rs 41.50 per share, subject to final confirmation by the DoT. In case of conversion, it will result in dilution of all the existing shareholders of the Company, including the Promoters. Following conversion, it is expected that the Government will hold approx. 9.5% of the total outstanding shares of the Company," Tata Teleservices stated.
The government has given telecom operators an option of paying interest for the 4 years of deferment on the deferred spectrum installments and AGR dues by way of conversion into equity of the NPV of such interest amount.
Earlier on Tuesday, Vodafone Idea had announced that it has decided to opt for converting about Rs 16,000 crore interest dues liability payable to the government into equity, which will amount to around 35.8% stake in the company, as per a regulatory filing of the telecom firm. Following the announcement, shares of Vi plunged over 20% at Rs 11.80 apiece on BSE today.
Shares of Tata Teleservices on Tuesday ended 5% up at Rs 291.05 apiece on BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU