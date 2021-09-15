Tatas, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh submit financial bids to acquire Air India

The and promoter Ajay Singh have submitted financial bids for acquiring as the disinvestment process of the debt ridden national carrier entered its final stage.

“We have received financial bids in sealed covers. The bids will be opened after the reserve price is fixed independently and security clearance of bidders is obtained,” said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM). The government hopes to conclude the disinvestment of this year.

While the has submitted its offer through a wholly owned separate subsidiary company, Singh is believed to have partnered with other entities for the bid. Wednesday was the last day for submission of financial bids.

After a failed attempt in 2018, the government invited expression of interest last January to sell 100 per cent stake in and Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in ground handling arm AISATS.

Initial bids were received last December and a draft share purchase agreement was issued in March. The suitors have shared their comments and there have been discussions with the government to fine-tune the draft agreement.

Air India together with Air India Express have over 141 aircraft and are the largest operators on international routes from India. However, the airline’s performance has been impacted by high debt and it has been saddled by accumulated losses of over Rs 70,000 crore. In the last fiscal it is likely to have posted a loss of Rs 9779 crore.

To sweeten the sale offer, the government made changes in bid conditions last October. Instead of a pre-fixed debt level, bidders were allowed to quote enterprise value.

Further sweeteners have come in form of the recent clarification in income tax act allowing the airline’s new owners to set off profit against past year losses. The government has also agreed to employee demands related to provident fund and medical benefits thereby avoiding a possible confrontation.

“Air India is potentially a strategic opportunity but with high structural complexity. Investment in Air India will be a bet on India’s long term aviation potential – which is significant – keeping in mind the massive cost of restructuring and the continuous flow of funding that would be required for a turnaround. Government should expect any significant returns from Air India’s privatization and may be required to make the offer viable given the poor operational and financial condition of Air India,” said Kapil Kaul, South Asia CEO of consultancy CAPA.

Some of the cost related challenges pertain to high lease rentals for Air India’s 787 aircraft and engine overhaul costs related to narrow body aircraft, a source said.

“Bidders will have valued Air India based on its intangible assets such as its airport slots, traffic rights and its brand value. We must bear in mind aviation has come under stress due to Covid-19 pandemic. There are a lot of aircraft capacity lying globally idle and this could depress the valuation multiple being offered by the bidders,” said an aviation analyst.

EY is transaction advisor for the disinvestment of Air India.

The government is targeting Rs 1.75 trillion from disinvestment in the current fiscal. This includes stake sales in Life Insurance Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, IDBI Bank, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation among others.