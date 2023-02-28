JUST IN
Business Standard

TCIL enters into pact with BSNL for captive non-public network services

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd has entered into an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) Services to enterprise customers

Topics
TCIL | BSNL

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BSNL
(File photo: Reuters)

Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) has entered into an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) for the provision of Captive Non-Public Network (CNPN) Services to enterprise customers.

With its experience of field deployment of mobile technologies, TCIL as the master system integrator will deliver a robust end-to-end private 5G network solutions to enterprise customers, a release said on Tuesday.

"The disruptive 5G technology shall enable widespread industrial automation by providing secure, ultra-reliable, low latency and high throughput communication," it said.

According to the release, the government is supporting several initiatives for the development of indigenous subsystems for 4G/5G networks but for them to succeed and get absorbed in market, they will need to be integrated into commercially deployable solutions that meet customer requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 21:51 IST

