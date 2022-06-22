Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel lose fight against EU veto of joint venture

-
ALSO READ
UN: 50 nations issue joint statement saying Russia 'abused' its veto power
India, G4 allies seek 'serious' look at veto powers in UN Security Council
India expresses concern over UNGA draft resolution on 'veto power use'
China, Russia veto new UN sanctions on N Korea over recent missile launches
Google urges Europe court to scrap 3-year-old EU antitrust fine of $1.6 bn
-
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel lost their fight on Wednesday against a European Union antitrust veto of their proposed landmark joint venture three years ago, after Europe's second-highest court rejected their arguments.
The companies had sought to tackle over-capacity and other challenges in the steel industry via the joint venture but the European Commission said the deal could result in price hikes.
The EU competition enforcer in its 2019 decision said the companies had not offered sufficient remedies to address such concerns, forcing it to block the deal and the companies to challenge the finding at the Luxembourg-based General Court.
"In today's judgment, the General Court rejects all the arguments raised by the undertaking and upholds the Commission's decision," the Court said.
The parties can appeal on matters of law to the Court of Justice of the European Union, Europe's top court.
The case is T-584/19.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU