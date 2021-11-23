Tech company UST to hire 6,000 employees for Bengaluru centre in 2 yrs

-
ALSO READ
TVS rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad 310cc series bikes from TN plant
Adani Group takes over Thiruvananthapuram International Airport
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram
Adani Group takes over Thiruvananthapuram airport; MP hopes for the best
7,000 more residents evacuated in California due to wildfires
-
Technology company UST on Tuesday said it plans to double the number of employees at its Bengaluru centre to 12,000 in the next two years.
The company announced that it has crossed the 6,000 employees mark here. "In line with the company's accelerated growth strategy, UST Bengaluru centre plans to double the number of employees to 12,000 by 2023", it said in a statement.
In the next 18-24 months, the Bengaluru centre will hire freshers (entry-level engineering graduates) and experienced engineers for various roles focusing on products and services for healthcare, technology, logistics, semiconductors, and BFSI (Banking and Financial Services and Insurance) clients, it said.
Headquartered in California, the US, the company said it has over 35 offices in 25 countries. UST has dedicated software delivery centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Pune, Coimbatore, Hosur, and Delhi NCR. UST's Bengaluru centre is our second-largest development center globally, and we are opening over 6000 new job positions in Bengaluru to meet the surge in demand in the expansion of our business and clients, said Centre Head UST Bengaluru and General Manager & Head - India, GCC, North East Asia Business Unit, UST, Manu Sivarajan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU