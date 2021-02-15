Tech Mahindra to support IT transformation for Telefonica Germany/O2

-
Tech Mahindra on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Telefonica Germany/Oz to drive its end-to-end IT transformation.
The tie-up will enable Telefonica Germany/O2 to deliver faster product launches and provide a more 'human-centred' experience to its customers in the mass market segment.
The company is a leading integrated telecommunications providers with 44 million mobile telephone lines and 2.3 million broadband lines.
"Our large-scale IT transformation project is a key milestone for us in order to increase the reliability of our systems, improve our customer satisfaction, accelerate innovation and time-to-market as we move towards our 5G goal for consumers and business," said Mallik Rao, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Telefonica Germany/Oz.
In August 2020, Telefonica Germany/O2 had selected Tech Mahindra to drive its network and services operations in addition to developing use cases for 5G, artificial intelligence (Al) and machine learning technologies.
Tech Mahindra is a 5.2 billion dollar company with 1.24 lakh professionals across 90 countries and serving 988global customers, including Fortune 500 companies.
