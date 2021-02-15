RIL deal: After Amazon moves SC, Future Group says will defend the matter

-
ALSO READ
Amazon's arbitration proceedings against Future Group may start from Nov
Amazon row: FRL says not every development 'material event for disclosure'
Decoded: Stopping Future's asset sale to Reliance may not be easy
Future Retail files caveat before Delhi HC against any early move by Amazon
In letter to Sebi, Amazon claims Future Retail is misleading public: Report
-
Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Monday said Amazon has approached the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order that vacated the status quo on Future Group's proposed Rs 24,713 crore-deal with Reliance Industries.
In a filing to stock exchanges, FRL also said that it "shall defend the matter/proceedings through its legal counsels".
Amazon and Future are locked in a bitter legal tussle after the US e-commerce giant dragged Future Group to arbitration at SIAC, arguing that the latter had violated their contract by entering into the deal with rival Reliance.
"... the company's advocates are in receipt of communication dated February 13, 2021 from advocates of Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC (Amazon) informing that Amazon has filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court of India against the captioned order dated February 8, 2021 passed by the Division Bench of the High Court of Delhi," FRL said in the filing.
Amazon had moved the Supreme Court in a bid to block Future Group's deal with Reliance after the Delhi High Court stayed a previous order of status quo on the deal. The court had also said that statutory authorities cannot be restrained from acting in accordance with law.
The scheme of arrangement related to the Future-Reliance deal has already received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and no objection from market regulator Sebi as well as bourses. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai was approached for approval of the deal on January 26, 2021.
Last month, Amazon had approached the Delhi High Court seeking enforcement of the interim order of the Emergency Arbitrator (EA) at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) that had restrained FRL from going ahead with the deal with Reliance.
The court had directed FRL and other parties to maintain status quo on the deal and the same was stayed later.
Amazon had invested in Future Coupons in August 2019, with an option of buying into the flagship FRL after a period of 3 to 10 years.
In August last year, Future Group had entered into a Rs 24,713-crore deal with billionaire Mukesh Ambani's RIL to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing units.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU