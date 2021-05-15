Cisco to acquire threat assessment platform maker Kenna Security

-
Networking major Cisco has announced to acquire Kenna Security, makers of a risk-based vulnerability management platform, for an undisclosed sum.
This is the third acquisition by Cisco this week. The company announced its intent to acquire Sedona Systems and Socio Labs earlier this week, but did not disclose financial details.
Kenna is the first significant acquisition for Cisco's security business since its $2.35 billion purchase of Duo Security in 2018.
Kenna Security is a recognised leader in risk-based vulnerability prioritisation with over 14 million assets protected and over 12.7 billion managed vulnerabilities.
"Using data science and real-world threat intelligence, it has a proven ability to bring data in from a multi-vendor environment and provide a comprehensive view of IT vulnerability risk," said Gee Rittenhouse, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco's Security Business Group, on Friday.
Cisco SecureX is a cloud-native platform that delivers a unified view of customers' environments, so they no longer must jump between multiple dashboards, manage conflicting alerts or policies.
"With Kenna Security as part of SecureX, we will bridge our leading threat management capabilities with its risk-based vulnerability management to dramatically enhance our platform approach for customers," Rittenhouse added.
The acquisition is expected to close in Cisco's fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.
