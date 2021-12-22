Tesla announces bringing EV Scooters, charging stations to shops by 2025

-
ALSO READ
Tesla likely to launch humanoid robot prototype next year: Elon Musk
Tesla starts hiring roboticists for its humanoid robot project
Tesla opens first charging station in China with energy storage facilities
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla
-
Tesla Power USA hosted the "India Business Meet" at the Pride Plaza Hotel in Aerocity, New Delhi.
The program was attended by John H. Vratsinas, MD & Global CEO, Kavinder Khurana, Managing Director, India, Sandeep Avasthi, Business Head, India.
"We are gearing up for installing 5000 Two-Wheeler EV Charging Points Pan-India in the near future at our Franchise-owned Tesla Power Shops. This is our commitment to encourage the use of EV's and contribute to as much sustainability of the environment as we can. Our support to power these vehicles is hundred percent and we look forward to offer them charging points support to increase the acceptance of EV 2-Wheelers," said Kavinder Khurana, MD.
Sandeep Avasthi, Business Head, stated, "The major factors that's helping us to spread our horizon PAN India is the-Longest warranty with the largest service network."
John H Vratsinas (MD and Global CEO) announced, "This is the first time in modern Indian history that India is leading the world in new technologies and infrastructure for the growth of E-Vehicles. I believe India will create the best model of EV charging infrastructure that the West will follow."
Tesla Power USA Inc. is among the fastest growing brand of batteries in India. They have 200+ Distributors and 250+ Tesla Power Shops in 20+ States in India.
Tesla Power Shop, as a concept, is a hybrid and unique model of service, sales revival & EV Charging Points. This hybrid Retail model is being adopted across the country and appreciated internationally.
The Company launched their American Technology-based products such as Inverter Batteries, Automotive Batteries, Two-Wheeler Batteries, Tractor, Trucks, Solar, Hybrid VRLA, SMF VRLA Batteries, Lithium Ion Batteries, Home UPS, Solar UPS, and Industrial UPS. Their quality products and continuous expansion policy helps Customers, Dealers, Distributors, Franchisees and C & Fs join Tesla Power USA.
Keeping in mind skill development and a young vibrant people culture, the Tesla Thunderbolt Program offers full time employment opportunities to young engineers of the country. The program is a full time all-round mentorship and employment. The Program plans to induct 500 young engineers and set them on a competent career path within the organization.
To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU