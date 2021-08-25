Tesla starts hiring roboticists for its humanoid robot project

-
Electric vehicle maker Tesla has started to hire roboticists to build its recently announced Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot to become a new vehicle for its AI technology.
The automaker started listing some roboticist job postings related to Tesla Bot -- Mechanical Engineer-Actuator Integration (Humanoid Robot), Mechanical Engineer-Actuator Gear Design (Humanoid Robot), etc, reports Electrek.
"The Tesla humanoid robotics modelling team is looking for a highly skilled and motivated colleague that would like to help building the next generation biped robot. You will be working closely with a multi-disciplinary team with the goal to build a humanoid robot that can support manufacturing operators in tedious and exhaustive tasks," Tesla wrote in one of the job descriptions.
Recently, Musk announced that his company is working on a humanoid robot and the prototype will arrive sometime next year.
The 5.8-inch bot would be used to handle automated machines at Tesla factories, as well as some of the hardware and software that powers the Autopilot driver assistance software, Musk announced during the 'AI Day' event.
"Basically, if you think about what we're doing right now with cars, Tesla is arguably the world's biggest robotics company because our cars are like semi-sentient robots on wheels," Musk said recently.
The bot is "intended to be friendly and navigate through a world built for humans," he added.
The Tesla robot will weigh 125 pounds and have a walking gait of 5 miles per hour. The face will house a screen to display important information.
