Electric car maker Tesla hit with another sexual harassment lawsuit in US

-
ALSO READ
US female worker sues Elon Musk-led Tesla for 'rampant' sexual harassment
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Tim Cook, Elon Musk among Time's 100 most influential people of 2021
-
Elon Musk-run electric car maker Tesla has been hit by a second sexual harassment lawsuit in the US within a month, in which a female employee alleged that that her manager "hugged and massaged her" and she experienced "continuous and pervasive" sexual harassment, the media reported.
According to a report in Business Insider, Erica Cloud, an assembly line worker at Tesla's Fremont, California-based factory, filed the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claimed that she faced "sexual harassment on a near-daily basis" from her former manager.
It also said the manager would "get on his knees and propose marriage", as well as "hug and massage" her.
She rejected the advances on multiple occasions.
In the spring of 2020, the manager allegedly told Cloud "on several occasions that she is 'blackenese' and he 'is big down there'", according to the lawsuit.
Cloud accused the electric car maker of failing to prevent "a pattern of continuous and pervasive" sexual harassment at its Fremont factory in California.
Tesla was yet to comment on the second lawsuit that has been filed within a month.
A female Tesla employee last month filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing the automaker of creating a hostile work environment where sexual harassment was "rampant".
According to a report in The Washington Post, Jessica Barraza, a production associate who works on the Tesla Model 3, said in a lawsuit that she was subjected to constant harassment at the Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, "including catcalling and inappropriate physical touching".
"After almost three years of experiencing all the harassment, it robs your sense of security -- it almost dehumanises you," she was quoted as saying in the report.
The lawsuit alleged "rampant sexual harassment at Tesla," alleging "nightmarish conditions" and a factory floor that "more resembles a crude, archaic construction site or frat house than a cutting-edge company in the heart of the progressive San Francisco Bay area".
Tesla produces its Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y electric vehicles at the Fremont plant.
In October, Tesla was ordered to pay $137 million to a former contractor at the same plant, who alleged he was subjected to racial harassment.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU