Tesla delays Cybertruck delivery to late 2022, says CEO Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
Samsung, Tesla sign $436 mn deal for Cybertruck cameras, says Report
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said
Tesla investor sues Musk, claims tweets violate SEC settlement
Billionaire Elon Musk is now 'Technoking' of Tesla, new filing shows
-
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that its upcoming electric pickup truck -- Cybertruck -- has now been delayed to late 2022.
According to Electrek, there are a lot of eyes on the Cybertruck delivery timeline. Not only because of the popularity of the electric pickup, but also amid the current race to bring electric pickup trucks to the US in volume.
On the order page, Tesla updated the footnotes to confirm that the configurator will be available when "production nears in 2022", the report said.
Musk also confirmed that Tesla does not expect to start Cybertruck production until the end of 2022.
Furthermore, the CEO noted that there's so much new technology in the electric pickup truck that the production ramp-up is going to be very difficult.
Musk does not expect volume production to be achieved until late 2023. But he could not leave it on a bad note of a delay and he took the opportunity to hype up the upcoming Cybertruck.
"It will be a special project. Like a glitch in the Matrix. Like if Neo had a car," Musk said.
When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, Tesla said that the electric pickup truck would make it to market by the end of 2021.
Over the last year, with the timeline coming closer, there have been signs that the Cybertruck could be delayed.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU