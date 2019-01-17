The rise and fall of Naresh Goyal, the high-flying promoter of Jet Airways

He began as a cashier in his uncle's travel agency and went on to become the chairman of India's second largest airline by market share, but Naresh Goyal's long and eventful rein at the helm of Jet Airways is set to end soon. A hands-on promoter and a master in forging partnerships, Goyal, 69, built commercial ties with airlines around the world including Etihad Airways, which acquired a 24 per cent stake in his airline in 2013.

As he seeks a bailout from Etihad for the second time, he may have to give up the control of the airline he founded 25 years ago. Jet ...