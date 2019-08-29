Tiger Global, WestBridge Capital lead $42 million funding round in Vedantu

Vedantu, a live online tutoring firm, has raised $42 million in a Series C funding round led by and WestBridge Capital. Existing investors Accel, Omidyar India and TAL Education have participated in the round as well.

The round also saw participation from Prince Maximilian Nicholas Maria of Liechtenstein and CEO, LGT Group, the largest family-owned private banking and asset management group in the world, and the founders of Vedantu.

The Bengaluru-based firm would use the funds to establish itself as a top brand in live online tutoring space in India and scale operations. It is also looking at expanding the learners’ base enhancing investment into technology and content capabilities.

“We will use this funding towards boosting our technology, content capabilities and to build the brand and expand our services for learners across India,” said Vamsi Krishna, CEO and co-founder, Vedantu. “This would help us to increase our student base, especially from tier-2 and tier-3 cities,” he added.

Vedantu provides live online tutoring in K-12 in India, with over 1 million lifetime learners engaged on its online learning platform. Marking an industry first in introducing artificial intelligence and machine learning in online learning, Vedantu recently unveiled W.A.V.E – a personalised and interactive online learning platform. “This technology enables one teacher to take classes simultaneously for hundreds of students and yet making it very personalised,” said Krishna. “This way we can reduce the price point for every student, which enables students from tier-3 and tier-4 locations to access high-quality teacher, using the mobile phone and 4G network.”

Vedantu offers both one-to-one and one-to-many tutoring on its platform for students from 6th to 12th grades, offering all major subjects (Maths, Science, Social, English) and school boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB). Engaging with learners across more than 1000 cities and over 30 countries, Vedantu’s platform sees 15 million users accessing free content every month with 1.2 million live hours done till date. Over 500 teachers provide these classes to 150,000 learners per month.

“Vedantu’s founders have built a rare digital destination with a highly differentiated product with the potential to create impact at scale with a sustainable business model,” said Sandeep Singhal, managing director, Westbridge Capital. “We look forward to partnering them in their next phase of growth as they build India’s premier K-12 ed-tech business,” he added.

Vedantu also said that its technology platform W.A.V.E has been granted an IP patent for ‘Measuring the effectiveness of an interactive online learning system’ that helps teachers in identifying a student’s attention level. The platform helps student-teacher interaction, doubt-solving, participation in gamified quizzes, and customization of teaching patterns owing to constant feedback. Through all these capabilities the company said its classes are interactive and engaging than a passive recorded video.

“Vedantu has been the first to reimagine the concept of tutorials in the country and create an exponential shift towards the online live tutoring model,” said Anand Daniel, partner, Accel Partners.

The Indian education market is expected to almost double to $180 billion by 2020 from $100 billion in 2016, spurred by the fast-growing digital learning market and the world's largest population in the age bracket of 6 to 17 years, according to a report by consulting firm Technopak.