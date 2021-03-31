Top headlines: Auto-debit payments, steel firms' stocks surge, and more

-
LIVE: AIADMK says alliance with BJP to continue as Amit Shah visits
Top headlines: Future revs up JVs amid Amazon row, PSU privatisation list
Latest LIVE updates: Republic TV's Arnab Goswami walks out of Taloja jail
Top headlines: Cabinet okays PSU privatisation policy, Amazon under ED lens
Saudi Arabia's wealth fund buys 2.04% stake in Reliance Retail Ventures
FY21: Momentous year for bonds, rupee and forex reserves amid the pandemic
In a relief of sorts for the bond market, the yields on the 10-year bond are closing lower than how the started the year, but it could have been a lot worse. Read More
Leading private banks to cancel auto-debit payments from April 1
Faced with the prospects of attracting huge fines by the regulator, banks have started cancelling the service of e-mandates for auto-debit of funds from cards. Read More
DGCA approves 3,282 daily flights for summer schedule: Check details here
Domestic airlines will operate 2,691 daily flights with the start of summer schedule from Sunday. Read More
Amazon acquires Perpule for over Rs 107 cr to boost its tech for kiranas
Amazon Technologies Inc., part of Amazon.com Inc., has acquired retail tech firm Perpule in an all cash-deal of over Rs 107 crore to strengthen its efforts in the area of providing technology to kiranas. Read More
From JSW to SAIL, major steel companies' stocks show strong upside
Stocks of all major steel companies surged 3-5 per cent on Tuesday on expectations of further increase in prices. As a result, the Nifty Metal index, up 2.8 per cent at 3,963, was among top sectoral gainers. Read More
Explained: Why 'atmanirbharta' flows against oil security for India
Last week, Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ticked off Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman for an “undiplomatic” comment on oil prices. Read More
Beverage firms betting big on launches to add fizz to summer sales
Mumbai-based Parle Agro, the maker of Frooti and Appy Fizz, is hoping that the scorching summer will bring cheer to its beverages' brands this year. Read More
Govt to snip red-tape in PSU sale approval, cut time frame by 90%
The NITI Aayog and the Dipam are exploring a proposal to reduce the time frame for the disinvestment process to a few months, from 12-13 months now. Read More
