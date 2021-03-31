Top headlines: Auto-debit payments, steel firms' stocks surge, and more

FY21: Momentous year for bonds, rupee and forex reserves amid the pandemic

In a relief of sorts for the bond market, the yields on the 10-year bond are closing lower than how the started the year, but it could have been a lot worse.





Leading private banks to cancel auto-debit payments from April 1

Faced with the prospects of attracting huge fines by the regulator, banks have started cancelling the service of e-mandates for auto-debit of funds from cards.

approves 3,282 daily flights for summer schedule: Check details here

Domestic airlines will operate 2,691 daily flights with the start of summer schedule from Sunday.

acquires Perpule for over Rs 107 cr to boost its tech for kiranas

Technologies Inc., part of com Inc., has acquired retail tech firm Perpule in an all cash-deal of over Rs 107 crore to strengthen its efforts in the area of providing technology to kiranas.

From to SAIL, major steel companies' stocks show strong upside

Stocks of all major steel surged 3-5 per cent on Tuesday on expectations of further increase in prices. As a result, the Nifty Metal index, up 2.8 per cent at 3,963, was among top sectoral gainers.

Explained: Why 'atmanirbharta' flows against oil security for India

Last week, Indian Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ticked off Saudi Arabian energy minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman for an "undiplomatic" comment on oil prices.



Beverage firms betting big on launches to add fizz to summer sales

Mumbai-based Parle Agro, the maker of Frooti and Appy Fizz, is hoping that the scorching summer will bring cheer to its beverages' brands this year.





Govt to snip red-tape in PSU sale approval, cut time frame by 90%

The and the are exploring a proposal to reduce the time frame for the disinvestment process to a few months, from 12-13 months now.


