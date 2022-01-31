Top headlines: Eco Survey sees 8%-8.5% FY23 GDP growth; NINL sale cleared

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel arm to buy govt stake in Neelachal Ispat for Rs 12,100 crore
Centre gets bids for Neelachal Ispat, sale moves to 'concluding stage'
Disinvestment's tough climate call: The hurdle in govt's fund-raising path
Govt approves sale of NINL to Tata Steel Long Products for Rs 12,100 cr
Race for steel supremacy begins with disinvestment plans for three units
-
Eco Survey: Retail participation in equities rises on buoyant stock market
Retail investors' interest in the Indian securities market has seen a significant uptick, as 2.21 crore individual demat accounts were added in April-November 2021, underpinned by the buoyancy in the stock market, according to the Economic Survey.
"With continuing buoyant trend in Indian stock markets, participation by individual investors in the equity cash segment has increased and the share of individual investors in total turnover at NSE increased from 38.8 per cent in 2019-20 to 44.7 per cent in April-October 2021," the Survey noted. Read more
Tata Motors Q3 results: Firm posts net loss of Rs 1,516 cr
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) owner Tata Motors reported a loss for the third quarter on Monday, hurt by semiconductor shortages and high commodity prices.
Consolidated net loss came in at Rs 1,516 crore for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a profit of Rs 2,906 crore a year earlier when an easing of coronavirus-related restrictions led to a pick-up in sales. Read more
Govt approves sale of NINL to Tata Steel Long Products for Rs 12,100 cr
The government on Monday said it has approved the sale of loss-making Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) to Tata Steel Long Products Ltd for Rs 12,100 crore.
NINL is a joint venture of four CPSEs, namely MMTC, NMDC, BHEL, MECON and two Odisha Government PSUs, namely OMC and IPICOL. NINL has an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 1.1 million tonnes (MT), at Kalinganagar, Odisha. The company has been running in huge losses and plant is closed since March 30, 2020. Read more
Economic Survey forecasts 8%-8.5% GDP growth for FY23 ahead of Budget
India's economic growth is expected to remain in the range of 8 to 8.5 per cent in 2022-23 as against a projected growth of 9.2 per cent in the current financial year and a sharp contraction witnessed in 2020-21, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 tabled in the parliament on Monday.
"With the vaccination programme having covered the bulk of the population, economic momentum building back and the likely long-term benefits of supply-side reforms in the pipeline, the Indian economy is in a good position to witness GDP growth of 8.0-8.5 per cent in 2022-23," said the annual survey report released ahead of the Union Budget. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU