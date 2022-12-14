Torrent Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market diabetes drug

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Boehringer Ingelheim India to co-market drug and its combinations in the country.

The company has inked an agreement to jointly sell Cospiaq (Empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met (Empagliflozin+ Metformin) and Xilingio (Empagliflozin+ Linagliptin).

Empagliflozin is a novel sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor, which is useful for improving glycaemic control in adults with type-2 mellitus.

It is also indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death, in adults with type 2 mellitus and established cardiovascular disease.

"I am confident that the launch of Cospiaq, Cospiaq Met and Xilingio will further strengthen our overall diabetes and cardiovascular portfolios and bolster our position as a leading player in these high growth segments within the Indian pharmaceutical market," Torrent Pharmaceuticals Director Aman Mehta said in a statement.

Boehringer Ingelheim India Managing Director Vani Manja said the company's collaboration with Torrent reaffirms its commitment towards enabling improved access to innovative medicine in India.

As per International Diabetes Federation, India has the second largest diabetes patient base in the world with an estimated 74.2 million adults (20-79 years age group) as of 2021. This is expected to increase to almost 125 million patients by 2045.

According to AWACS MAT October 2022 data, the Indian diabetes medications market is valued at Rs 16,516 crore, growing at 8.6 per cent CAGR over the last four years.

The market for SGLT-2 inhibitors is valued at around Rs 1,927 crore.

