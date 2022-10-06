Glenmark launches drug to treat patients with insulin-resistant diabetes

on Thursday said it has launched Thiazolidinedione Lobeglitazone in the country for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults.

The Mumbai-based drug firm has launched the medication under the brand name LOBG and is priced at around Rs 10 per tablet.

Indians have a high prevalence of resistance and that makes LOBG an appealing treatment option in managing uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes among insulin-resistant diabetic patients, said in a statement.

The company had received approval from the Indian drug regulator, Drug Controller General of India, for manufacturing and marketing Lobeglitazone, based on a randomised, double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial conducted on adult Type 2 diabetic patients, aged 18 years and older.

"As per the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes affects 74 million adults in India, of which, around 40 per cent of them seem to be insulin-resistant...

"We are proud to introduce LOBG; an innovative and affordable drug, which will help in tackling resistance among adult patients suffering from uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in the country," EVP & Business Head India Formulations Alok Malik noted.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending August 2022, the market for oral anti-diabetic in India is estimated to be Rs 11,725 crore with an annual growth of 7 per cent against the corresponding period last year.

As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the prevalence of diabetes in India is expected to increase to 125 million by 2045.

Moreover, every four out of ten diabetic patients seem to have resistance in India, Glenmark said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)