Torrent Pharma net profit drops 16% to Rs 249 crore in third quarter

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Power Q1 net down 44% to Rs 208 cr, revenue up marginally
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
Torrent Pharma Q1 net grows marginally by 3% as price erosion in US weighs
Revenue of road construction to grow by 15% in FY22: Crisil Ratings
Domestic growth trajectory in key areas to remain strong for Torrent Pharma
-
Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 16 per cent to Rs 249 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of muted performance in the US market.
The drug maker had posted a net profit of Rs 297 crore in the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal.
The company's revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,108 crore as compared to Rs 1,995 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.
"Due to the prolonged delays in reinspection of our US facilities on account of the pandemic, coupled with higher than anticipated pricing pressure, our US business has been adversely affected during this quarter," Torrent Pharmaceuticals Chairman Samir Mehta noted.
The company remains hopeful of its prospects in the US market as soon as the facilities are reinspected, he added.
The firm has also initiated cost optimisation measures which should help it get back on track with respect to margins in the upcoming quarters, Mehta stated.
"Our India business continues to be on a strong footing delivering significantly higher than market growth during the quarter," he noted.
The company said its US revenues during the period under review stood at Rs 235 crore, a year-on-year drop of 20 per cent. India revenues rose by 15 per cent to Rs 1,072 crore.
The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share (500 per cent), it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU