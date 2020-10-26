Torrent Pharma Q2 profit up 27% at Rs 310 cr on robust sales, low expenses

-
ALSO READ
Torrent Pharma slips 6% on profit-booking; outlook remains a concern
Torrent Pharma Q1 PBT up 44% to Rs 402 cr, income rises marginally
Torrent Pharma posts Q4FY20 PBT of Rs 293 cr, consolidated revenue up 4.69%
Torrent Pharma leaps 10%, nears 52-wk high as Q1 net profit jumps 49% YoY
Alembic Pharma's Q2 net profit up 35% at Rs 333 cr on strong domestic biz
-
Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 27.04 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 310 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of robust sales in India and reduction in expenses.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 244 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,017 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,005 crore for the same period a year ago.
India revenues grew to Rs 963 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as against Rs 899 crore earlier, Torrent Pharma said.
Total expenses dipped to Rs 1,639 crore as compared to Rs 1,743 crore in the second quarter of FY20.
Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs2,654.45per scrip on BSE, down 2.92 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU