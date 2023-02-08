JUST IN
Mkts may outperform after clarity on Adani issue: IIFL Securities chairman
Business Standard

TotalEnergies has not signed contract on new Adani hydrogen venture

TotalEnergies has not yet signed a contract announced last year to extend its partnership with India's Adani to the production of green hydrogen, the chief executive of the French oil major said

Topics
Adani Enterprises | Gautam Adani | Indian stock markets

Reuters  |  PARIS 

green hydrogen

PARIS (Reuters) - TotalEnergies has not yet signed a contract announced last year to extend its partnership with India's Adani to the production of green hydrogen, the chief executive of the French oil major said on Wednesday.

Patrick Pouyanne told reporters the company was waiting for the result of an audit launched by the Indian conglomerate in response to allegations of financial irregularities by Hindenburg Research.

"It was announced, nothing was signed. It doesn't exist," Pouyanne said, referring to the new hydrogen venture. "Mr Adani has other things to deal with now, it's just good sense to pause things while the audit goes forward."

Pouyanne said TotalEnergies was "not in charge" of the financial health of Adani group, with whom it has a number of joint-ventures.

He said the stakes held by TotalEnergies in Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy were still worth more than when the French company purchased them.

"Adani Green is still worth twice as much as we invested, Adani Gas is still worth eight times more. Our accounting is healthy, there was due diligence before and due diligence after," he said.

He added that Adani had not requested financial support from TotalEnergies for existing projects.

 

(Reporting by America Hernandez, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Richard Lough)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:37 IST

