Toyota Kirloskar wholesales rise 75% in February at 15,338 units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said its wholesales increased 75 per cent year-on-year to 15,338 units in February 2023

Topics
Toyota Kirloskar Motor  | Wholesale | carmaker

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday said its wholesales increased 75 per cent year-on-year to 15,338 units in February 2023.

The company had dispatched 8,745 units in the domestic market in February last year.

"We are witnessing a continued interest from customers across our product portfolio, resulting in a very healthy growth in the month of February 2023," TKM Sales and Strategic Marketing Vice President Atul Sood said in a statement.

Leading this growth are the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and All New Innova Hycross, as the automaker strives to work with its partners to meet the demand, he added.

The recent announcement of opening of bookings for the Toyota Hilux, is also continuing to generate excitement, resulting in good orders from across the country, Sood said.

Other products like the Glanza, the Fortuner and the Legender also continue to elicit robust demand in the market, he added.

"Looking ahead, we expect to close this quarter on a high note, in comparison to last year. As a customer centric company in constant pursuit to redefine customer experience, we are continually working to meet the market demand effectively," Sood noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 13:56 IST

