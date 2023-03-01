JUST IN
Business Standard

MG Motor India Feb sales fall 7% to 4,193 units, to ramp production

MG Motor India on Wednesday reported 7 per cent drop in retail sales at 4,193 units in February over the same month a year ago.

Topics
MG Motor India | Car sales

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

MG Motor India unveiling of MG Hector

The company had sold total 4,528 units in February 2022.

The carmaker said that while booking for the Next-Gen Hector is positive, the supply situation of select variants is impacted.

MG Motor India is also focused on ramping up the production of premium SUV MG Gloster to cater to the SUV demand, the company said.

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 12:53 IST

