TPG Capital joins race to buy stake in Jet Privilege at $400 mn: Report

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways to see short term increase in debt level in next few quarters
With 8.5% decline, Jet Airways shares plunge for sixth straight session
Jet Airways slips to Rs 10.40 bn net loss in Q4 FY 2018 on rising costs
Pilots of beleaguered Jet Airways seek details of turnaround strategy
Blackstone may buy stake in Jet Airways loyalty arm at Rs 30-40 bn: Report
-
Private equity firm TPG Capital is looking to buy a stake in the frequent-flyer loyalty programme of debt-laden carrier Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the Mint newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.
Jet has appointed Morgan Stanley to advise on the potential deal, Mint reported.
The deal with TPG could value the loyalty programme, Jet Privilege Private Ltd, at $400 million, the newspaper said, adding that Jet continues to engage with Blackstone Group for a similar deal.
The deal with Blackstone could value the programme between Rs 30 billion ($428.02 million) and Rs 40 billion rupees and would be dependant on Jet Airways securing adequate funding for its airline operations, Bloomberg reported last week.
The airline, which is part-owned by Etihad Airways, told stock exchanges last week it continues to "evaluate all possible alternatives to ensure optimum utilisation of its fleet".
Jet and TPG Capital did not respond to a request for comment while Blackstone and Morgan Stanley were not available outside business hours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU