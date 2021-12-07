TRAI to telcos: Allow port out SMS facility irrespective of tariff offer

Sector regulator TRAI on Tuesday directed telecom operators to "immediately" enable port out SMS facility for all mobile users requiring it, irrespective of value of their tariff offer, vouchers, or plans.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) took a strong note of telecom service not providing outgoing SMS facility in certain pre-paid vouchers.

TRAI said in the recent past it has received complaints from subscribers over their inability to send SMS on short code 1900 specified for UPC (Unique Porting Code) generation, for availing mobile number portablity facility despite having sufficient balance in their prepaid accounts.

"Now therefore the authority...directs all access service providers to enable, with immediate effect, for all mobile subscribers, both prepaid and postpaid, requesting for a unique porting code, the facility to send SMS on short code 1900, in order to exercise their right to avail porting facility in accordance with the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability Regulations, 2009...irrespective of the value of the tariff offer/vouchers," TRAI said in its direction.

The regulator said that the practice of non-provision of the facility of sending MNP related SMS in certain pre paid vouchers/plans is a "contravention" of the provisions of regulations "as it takes away the consumers' right, provided for in the regulations to avail mobile number portability (MNP) facility".

Direction to TSPs for ensuring compliance with TRAl's Regulations/Directions in respect of outgoing SMS facility to porting out customershttps://t.co/Gogo2lp0bh — TRAI (@TRAI) December 7, 2021

