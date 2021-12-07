Tech giant Google rolls out voice, video call features to Gmail app

-
-
Tech giant Google is rolling out one-on-one voice and video calls for Google Chat inside the Gmail app on iOS and Android.
The company said that users can now start or join meetings and audio calls from one-on-one chats in Google Chat in Gmail. At the moment, this feature will be available for one-on-one chats only.
"As some teams begin to return to office, while others remain distributed, we hope this makes it easier to connect with your colleagues in the hybrid work world," the company said in a blogpost.
"This feature will allow you to seamlessly switch between chat to a video or audio call when needed, helping you collaborate and move your work forward," it added.
To ring someone directly, users can select the phone or video icon in the top right corner of a one-on-one chat. To join a call, they select the phone or video chip within the one-on-one chat.
While on a call, user will see a banner of the person they are on a call with, the call duration and a Meet icon in the chat roster.
The company mentioned that missed calls will be indicated with a red phone or video icon within the conversation and the chat roster.
While users can select "Join a call" from the Google Chat app, they will be redirected to the Gmail app, where the call will take place.
"If you do not have the Gmail app on your device, you will be prompted to download it via Google Play store or the App Store. We will provide an update on the Google Workspace Updates Blog when this feature becomes available for the Google Chat mobile app," the company said.
