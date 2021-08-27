Ashok Gehlot to undergo angioplasty procedure at Jaipur hospital

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo an angioplasty procedure at SMS Hospital in Jaipur after he experienced severe chest pain.
"Post Covid I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me," Gehlot tweeted.
Earlier in the morning, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets alleged that the Central and the state government are trying to "erase" the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by "tampering" with its basic structure.
