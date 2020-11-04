TVS Motor partners Pilipinas Petroleum to offer Shell loyalty cards

-
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said it has partnered with Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation in the Philippines for providing its customers access to Shell loyalty cards.
The association will be carried out through the company's distributor in the Philippines Global Automobile Traders FZCO, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
Under the partnership, TVS customers will receive Php 700 worth of Shell cards, which can be availed of in over 1,000 Shell outlets and select Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation retail stores.
Commenting on the partnership, TVS Motor Company Executive Vice President International Business R Dilip said, "Since 2016, Global Automobile Traders FZCO, our distributor in the Philippines, has provided the Filipino customer with diverse offerings tailored to their requirements...This association reaffirms our commitment to provide the best ownership experience for all our customers in the Philippines".
This partnership aims to improve the ownership experience for both TVS Motor and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation customers during the upcoming Christmas festive season, the company said.
TVS Motor sells a range of two and three-wheelers in the Philippines through Global Automobile Traders FZCO. These include two-wheeler models such as TVS Neo XR 110cc and TVS Rockz 125cc, TVS Apache 180, TVS Apache 200 Fi, TVS Dazz and TVS XL 100 and three-wheelers TVS King FI Euro 4 and TVS Kargo FI Euro 4.
