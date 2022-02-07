TVS Motor Q3 net up 9% to Rs 288 cr, revenue at all-time quarterly high

-
TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of TVS Group, has posted a 9 per cent rise in net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year to Rs 288 crore, from Rs 266 crore during the October to December quarter of 2020-21, owing to better sales.
The company reported a highest-ever operating revenue of Rs 5,706 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 5,391 crore in the third quarter ended December 2020. The company’s operating EBITDA margin was at 10 per cent during the period under review as against 9.5 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020.
The firm registered the highest ever Operating EBITDA of Rs 568 crore during this quarter, compared Rs 511 crore during the same time last financial year. The Chennai-based company registered total two-wheeler sales of 835,000 units in the current quarter as against 952,000 units in the quarter ended December 2020. Two-wheeler export sales grew by 12 per cent over Q3 of the last financial year.
Motorcycles registered sales of 446,000 units as against sales of 426,000 units and scooters registered sales of 256,000 units as against 311,000 units in the December 2020 quarter. Three-wheeler sales grew 17 per cent to 44,000 units in the December 2021 quarter as against 38,000 units in the quarter ended December 2020.
