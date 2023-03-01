JUST IN
TVS Motor records 1.97% decline in sales at 276,150 units in February
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO receives 12% subscription on first day
Migsun Group to invest Rs 706 cr in high-street commercial project in Delhi
NCLAT dismisses plea challenging insolvency against Avantha Power
Adani Group secures $3 bn credit from sovereign wealth fund: Sources
Layoffs hit Nike, impacted workers share personal experience on LinkedIn
PVR Inox to add 200 screens each year; expects double-digit growth in FY24
IRCTC partners with HDFC Bank to launch co-branded travel credit card
Tata Motors vehicle sales accelerate by 3% at 79,705 units in February
McDonald's north and east to partner NGOs for hiring 1,500 people by 2025
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO receives 12% subscription on first day
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

TVS Motor records 1.97% decline in sales at 276,150 units in February

Sales of motorcycles dropped to 1,26,243 units in February 2023 as compared to 1,43,523 units recorded in the same month of last year

Topics
TVS Motor | TVS Motor Company

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

TVS Motor
TVS Motor

Two- and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor witnessed a 1.97 per cent decline in sales in February with sales of 2,76,150 units, the company said on Wednesday.

The city-headquartered company had sold 2,81,714 units during the corresponding month of last year.

Total two-wheeler sales in February 2023 marginally fell to 2,67,026 units from 2,67,625 units recorded in the same month of last year.

Two-wheeler sales in the domestic market grew by 28 per cent to 2,21,402 units from 1,73,198 units sold in February 2022.

Sales of motorcycles dropped to 1,26,243 units in February 2023 as compared to 1,43,523 units recorded in the same month of last year.

Scooter sales witnessed a 21 per cent jump by registering 1,04,825 units in February 2023 from 86,616 units sold in February 2022, the company said.

On its electric vehicle business, TVS Motor said it recorded its highest ever sales of 15,522 units in February 2023 breaching the 15,000-mark as compared to 2,238 units sold in the corresponding month of last year.

TVS iQube electric scooters have been receiving a heartening response from customers. It is now available in more than 100 cities across 200 touch points, selling more than 10,000 units for the fourth consecutive month with a strong order pipeline, the company said.

On exports, the city-based firm said the total sales under international business in February stood at 53,405 units as against 1,07,574 units sold in February 2022.

Two-wheeler exports slipped to 45,624 units in February as compared to 94,427 units recorded in the same month of last year.

Three-wheeler sales in February declined to 9,124 units from 14,089 units sold in February 2022, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TVS Motor

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 19:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.