TVS Motor registers 10% decline in sales at 3,55,033 units in Oct

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 10 per cent decline in total sales at 3,55,033 units in October this year.
The company had sold 3,94,724 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
Total two-wheelers sales during the month were at 3,41,513 units as against sales of 3,82,121 units in October 2020, down 10 per cent, it added.
Domestic two-wheeler sales were also lower at 2,58,777 units last month as compared to 3,01,380 units in October 2020, the company said.
"With pandemic restrictions easing and the festive season soon approaching, we expect the retails to improve significantly in the coming months," it added.
TVS said its motorcycle sales in October 2021 were at 1,72,361 units as against sales 1,73,263 units the year-ago month.
Scooter sales were at 1,13,124 units last month, down from 1,27,138 units sold in October 2020.
On the export front, the company said it grew by 3 per cent at 95,191 units in October 2021 as against 92,520 units in the same month last year. "Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 3 per with sales of 82,736 units in October 2021 as against sales of 80,741 units in October 2020," the company said.
Last month, the company said its three-wheeler sales grew by 7 per cent at 13,520 units as against sales of 12,603 units in October 2020.
