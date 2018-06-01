TVS Motor sales shoot up 10% in May to 309,865 units, exports grow 53%

TVS Motor Company registered growth of 9.8 per cent to 309,865 units in the month of May 2018 from 282,007 units in the same month of last year. Total two-wheeler registered growth of 8.2 per cent to 298,135 units from 275,426 units during the period, and of two-wheelers grew by 48.7 per cent during the month.

There was a onetime impact due to transition to E-way Bill. This will normalise from June onwards, said the company.

Domestic two-wheelers recorded a marginal growth of 2.4 per cent with increasing to 246,231 units in May, this year, from 240,527 units in the same month last year.

The company's total grew by 53.2 per cent to 62,218 units from 40,617 units registered in the month of May 2017. Two-wheeler grew by 48.7 per cent to 51,904 units increasing from 34,899 units in the same month a year ago.

sales of the company grew by 11.9 per cent to 95,879 units from 85,681 units. sales grew by 7.4 per cent with sales increasing to 126,711 units from 118,014 units in May 2017. Three-wheeler sales grew by 78.2 per cent to 11,730 units during the period, from 6,581 units a year ago.