Business Standard

TVS Supply Chain Solutions to double employee count in Tamil Nadu

The centre of excellence is the core unit of the global operations of the company and would strengthen the leadership of TVS Supply Chain Solutions as a technology-led global supply chain player

Topics
TVS Logistics Services | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

TVS Supply Chain Solutions
TVS Supply Chain Solutions

TVS Supply Chain Solutions of the TVS Mobility Group has expanded operations at its centre of excellence in Madurai by adding a new block to the facility, and drawn up a plan to double its employee base in the region, the company said on Friday.

The centre of excellence is the core unit of the global operations of the company and would strengthen the leadership of TVS Supply Chain Solutions as a technology-led global supply chain player.

The company looks to tap the talent in the region to build on its competitive advantage and aims at doubling its employees' strength from the current level of 300 in two years, said a statement from TVS Supply Chain Solutions.

"I am happy that we are expanding our operations in Madurai through our centre of excellence, which provides specialised services using technology and data analytics to our global operations," said executive vice-chairman of the company R Dinesh.

"We always wanted to provide opportunities to the local talent here and that's when we started our centre of excellence in 2017 with five employees. Going forward, CoE will be the hub for all technology developments for our operations globally besides being the back-office capital for TVS SCS,", he said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu and Minister for Commercial Taxes P Moorthy formally inaugurated the new unit at an event in the presence of senior officials of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 16:27 IST

`
