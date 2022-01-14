Hero MotoCorp expands operations in El Salvador, opens new flagship store

Two-wheeler market leader on Friday said it has expanded operations in El Salvador with the commencement of retail sales at a newly opened flagship outlet in the country's capital city San Salvador.

The company has a distribution network of over 200 touchpoints, including five company-owned showrooms, 15 dealerships, 85 retail and 26 spare part outlets and service centres across 14 cities in El Salvador, said in a regulatory filing.

"The strengthening and expansion of our network in El Salvador clearly underscore the market's importance for Hero MotoCorp," Head Global Business - Sanjay Bhan said.

There has been a steadily growing demand among customers in the country for the company's products, he said, adding "we will continue to keep consolidating our presence in this market in both immediate and medium-term".

Hero MotoCorp's product range in El Salvador includes motorcycles from the premium to entry levels, including the XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Hunk 160R, Hunk 190R, Hunk 150, Ignitor 125, Eco150, Eco 125 and Dash 125 scooter.

The company currently has footprints in 43 countries across Asia, Africa, South and Central America and the Middle East.

