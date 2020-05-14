Uber ramps up distribution of PPE kits, starts safety awareness campaign

As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of its drivers and passengers, on Thursday ramped up the distribution of millions of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to drivers and introduced safety awareness education video courses for them.

Uber’s new in-app safety feature will notify drivers to replenish their PPE supplies after they have completed a pre-determined number of trips.

The notification will provide a list of convenient pick up points and generate a QR code once they select the preferred location, the company said in a statement. An volunteer will scan the QR code at the designated pick up location and hand over PPE supplies to drivers.

said it had sourced more than 3 million three-ply face masks, 1.2 million shower caps, 200,000 bottles of disinfectants and 200,000 bottles of sanitisers for free distribution among all driver partners across India.

In case drivers choose to source the required PPE themselves, Uber will reimburse costs.





Distribution of PPE kits has been ongoing in Green and Orange Zones since the relaxation of the

The cab hailing firm has also made it mandatory for driver partners to complete ride-sharing specific educational videos, highlighting standard operating procedures for vehicle disinfection and other Covid-19 related safety protocols.

Drivers can only take trips once they have watched these videos to ensure they’re following the safety protocols.

“The safety of everyone who uses our platform is a priority and we ordered millions of masks and sanitizers in the early stage of the pandemic. Our new distribution technology ensures that drivers can get these safety supplies over a long period of time. We are providing driver education around Covid-19 related safety protocols and how to maintain a sanitised and hygienic vehicle for the safety of their riders and themselves,” said Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, Uber India SA.

