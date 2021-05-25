'UK considering all options for Liberty Steel, nationalisation unlikely'

-
ALSO READ
Gupta's Liberty Steel to restart operations, in talks with UK government
Liberty Steel nationalisation 'an option' to save jobs, says UK govt
Covid: UK Opposition joins calls for Boris Johnson to cancel India visit
Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel to sell UK plant in restructuring plan
UK MPs to debate press freedom, safety of protesters in India next week
-
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is considering all options for Liberty Steel after the collapse of its main lender Greensill Capital, but nationalisation was the least likely route, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.
Kwarteng also told a parliamentary hearing that he was happy that Liberty owner Sanjeev Gupta announced that refinancing was proceeding of his UK steel assets.
Liberty Steel, which employs 3,000 people in Britain, said on Monday it was planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants as part of a major restructuring.
(Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU